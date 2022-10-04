Rattlers & SCHEELS Present Halloween Event for Kids on October 30

Trick-or-Treat at the Ballpark on October 30

Rattlers & SCHEELS present Halloween event for kids from noon-3pm

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium is the place to be for Halloween! The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and SCHEELS will host a free Trick-or-Treat event for kids at the ballpark on Sunday, October 30 from noon to 3:00pm. Make sure to attend in costume.

Admission and parking are free for this event. The Timber Rattlers and SCHEELS only ask that you register with your name and the thirty-minute window you wish to attend the event. This is to help alleviate congestion at the stadium during the event.

There will be food trucks outside the stadium to provide refreshments during the event and participating sponsors will be set up on the concourse with treats for the children. There will be Halloween-themed games to play, too.

Make the stadium your first stop for the day and you will still have time to make it out in time for Trick-or-Treat in your town.

