Rapid Rise, Right-Handed Pitcher Zebby Matthews Joins Saints from Double-A Wichita

July 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - All season long, Minnesota Twins fans have awaited the debuts of highly-touted prospects like David Festa and Brooks Lee. Now, it is the St. Paul Saints turn for a highly anticipated debut as they have added the Twins #6 prospect (Baseball America)/#19 prospect (MLB Pipeline), right-handed pitcher Zebby Matthews to their roster from Double-A Wichita.

Matthews, 24, has dominated this year between High-A Cedar Rapids and Double-A Wichita. He has a 5-1 record and a 1.85 ERA in 14 appearances (13 starts) between the two levels. Across 78.0 innings, he has issued just six walks while striking out 91, holding opponents to a .167 batting average. Matthews opened the season striking out 49 batters before issuing a walk, giving a free pass to his first batter on May 22, in his seventh start this year.

He leads all minor leaguers with his 0.76 WHIP and his 1.85 ERA is the fifth-best among full-season hurlers. Since his Double-A debut on May 9, Mattews leads the league in WHIP at 0.76, ranks second in ERA at 1.95 and third with his 63 strikeouts and .180 opponent batting average. His 2.0% walk rate is also the best among full-season pitchers.

The Cullowhee, North Carolina native split the 2023 season between Single-A Fort Myers and Cedar Rapids. He finished the season with a 7-3 record and a 3.84 ERA, striking out 112 over 105.1 innings while issuing only 15 walks in his first full professional season.

Mattews was drafted by the Twins in the eighth round of the 2022 draft out of Western Carolina. In three seasons with the Catamounts, Matthews pitched in 36 games, going 13-9 with a 3.58 ERA, walking 30 and striking out 211 over 183.1 innings. He was named a second-team All-Southern Conference pick as a sophomore.

The Saints, in conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, also placed Austin Brice on the voluntarily retired list, transferred Aaron Rozek to Double-A Wichita, transferred Maddux Houghton to Single-A Fort Myers and acquired Rylan Bannon from the New York Mets for cash considerations.

The Saints' roster now consists of 25 players, three short of the league maximum, with five on the Injured List, one on the Temporary Inactive List and two Major League Rehab assignments.

