Redbirds Announce Promotions for July 19-21 Homestand

July 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced the following promotions and activities for the club's July 19-21 homestand. Memphis hosts the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) at AutoZone Park. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for the entire three-game series here.

This homestand is highlighted by a Redbirds rope hat giveaway, a Redbirds basketball jersey giveaway, a UofM athlete meet & greet and a famous AutoZone Park postgame Fireworks Show. The series is the only time the rival Cubs come to AutoZone Park in 2024.

Friday, July 19 - Memphis vs. Norfolk 7:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6 p.m. CDT.

Redbirds Rope Hat Giveaway: Step up your gameday look with our Memphis Redbirds Rope Hat. The first 1,500 fans will receive one of these vintage-inspired snapbacks. Presented By Prairie Farms.

Kid Zone: Kids can enjoy free inflatables and face painting on the Old Bluff in left field throughout the game!

Saturday, July 20 - Memphis vs. Norfolk 6:35 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. CDT.

Postgame Fireworks Show: Enjoy our postgame Fireworks Shows! Launched up close and personal from center field, fireworks are the perfect cap for a night at a Redbirds game!

Redbirds Basketball Jersey Giveaway: Honoring the basketball roots of our city's history, the Redbirds will be giving away an old school Redbirds-themed basketball jersey to the first 1,500 fans. Presented By Beale Street.

FedEx Alternate Jerseys: The Redbirds will take the field in FedEx-themed alternate jerseys. During the game, fans can bid on the game-issued jerseys in a silent auction. After the game, winning bidders will go down to the field to receive their jersey off the back of a Redbirds player.

UofM Football and Men's Basketball Athlete Meet & Greet: Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan, basketball stars PJ Haggerty and Tyrese Hunter, and many other University of Memphis football and men's basketball athletes will be available for a meet & greet throughout the game.

Kid Zone: Kids can enjoy free inflatables and face painting on the Old Bluff in left field throughout the game!

Sunday, July 21 - Memphis vs. Norfolk 1:05 p.m. CDT

Gates open at 12 p.m. CDT.

Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday: Every Sunday is Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday. All kids 12 and under will receive a free ice cream sandwich upon entering the gates! Presented By Prairie Farms Dairy.

Kids Round the Bases: Kids can come down to the field after the game to round the bases and high-five Rockey at home plate!

Sunday Brunch: Every Sunday in the Coors Light Chill Zone brunch is held with an all-you-can-eat buffet, bottomless mimosas, bottomless Bloody Mary's, draft beer and house wine. Purchase a specialty ticket here.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 16, 2024

Redbirds Announce Promotions for July 19-21 Homestand - Memphis Redbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.