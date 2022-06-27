Rapid City Rush 2022-23 Schedule Notes

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The ECHL has announced the league's schedule for the 2022-23 season. Below are notes and key takeaways regarding the 2022-23 schedule for the Rapid City Rush:

The Rush open their 15th season in franchise history on the road in Utah on Friday, October 21. It's a rematch of the second round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs where the Grizzlies defeated the Rush in six games.

Rapid City's home opening weekend will take place the following week on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29 as the Rush take on the Kansas City Mavericks.

The Rush will have a stretch of six consecutive games against the Idaho Steelheads over the span of 11 days. That begins with three at The Monument Ice Arena November 2-5, then continues with three more in Boise from November 9-12.

Rapid City will face the Allen Americans on December 2 for the first of three games in three days in Allen. It will be the first matchup for the two teams since Rapid City defeated Allen in five games in the first round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Rapid City alternates being at home and on the road for the first nine weeks of the season. The Rush do not play back-to-back weeks on the road until December, when they have a six-game road trip to Idaho and Wichita from December 14-23. They then play six-straight games at home against Tulsa and Utah from December 28-Janurary 7.

66 of the 72 games the Rush will play will come against the Mountain Division. The only games Rapid City will play outside of its division will come against the Toledo Walleye and the Fort Wayne Komets. Toledo visits the Black Hills for three games from February 15-18. The Rush head to Fort Wayne for three games in three days March 24-26.

The Rush will play a total of eight different opponents, the fewest number of total opponents for any ECHL team.

Rapid City will face the Idaho Steelheads and Tulsa Oilers 14 times, the most of any opponent.

Below is a breakdown of the 2022-23 Rush opponents, including how many head-to-head meetings are scheduled:

Idaho Steelheads: 14 games (eight home, six away)

Tulsa Oilers: 14 games (six home, eight away)

Wichita Thunder: 13 games (six home, seven away)

Utah Grizzlies: 10 games (five home, five away)

Allen Americans: Eight games (three home, five away)

Kansas City Mavericks: Seven games (five home, two away)

Toledo Walleye: Three games (three home)

Fort Wayne Komets: Three games (three away)

