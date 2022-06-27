Americans Announce First Blueliner of the Season with the Addition of Nick Albano

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, and partner Globe Life, are proud to announce that the team has signed defenseman Nick Albano for the 2022-2023 season.

Nick Albano, who was acquired in a trade last season with the Worcester Railers, played in 18 games with the Americans and had six points (0 goals and 6 assists). In 28 games for the Railers, last year before the trade to Allen, he had 18 points.

"We are very happy to have Nick (Albano) back here in Allen for the coming season," noted Allen Americans Head Coach and General Manager Chad Costello. "I'm excited to work with Nick, along with helping him pursue his goals, and furthering him in his career."

The right-handed shot defenseman played three seasons of college hockey at UMass-Boston, where he averaged just under 28 points per game. He has 14 games total in the American Hockey League, 13 with the Springfield Thunderbirds, and one game with the Charlotte Checkers.

He becomes the second player announced by the Americans this season, joining forward Jackson Leppard on the 2022-2023 Allen roster.

The Americans open their 14th season of professional hockey this October, the first under new Head Coach Chad Costello.

For Season Tickets for the upcoming year contact the Americans at 972-912-1000. The Americans home opener is on Saturday, October 29th against the Wichita Thunder.

