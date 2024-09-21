Rangers Travel to Brantford for Final Exhibition Meeting, Seeking to Close Preseason Undefeated against Bulldogs

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers will close out their slate of preseason games on the road this Saturday at the Brantford Civic Centre, hitting the ice at 7:00 pm against the Brantford Bulldogs.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 AM CKGL

HEAD-TO-HEAD:

The Rangers dropped both preseason matchups against the Brantford Bulldogs in the 2023 preseason, in a home-in-home series against the club. However, with a 4-3 shootout victory at the Preseason Showcase on Labour Day weekend in 2024, the Rangers can return the favour with a win on the road on September 1st. In the 2023-24 regular season, the clubs matched up with one another twice, splitting the season series with each team winning in overtime as part of a home-and-home series in December. The Rangers earned the first win, coming out on top 6-5 in a Friday night thriller at The Aud, before the Bulldogs would respond on Saturday, winning 5-4 in overtime at the Brantford Civic Centre. Over the past five years, Kitchener and Brantford have been evenly matched, each holding a 4-3-1-0 record in their eight previous regular-season meetings.

TEAM STATISTICS:

The Rangers have had no shortage of success in the preseason, winning all five of their preseason matchups in a shootout. Most recently, the club played their first game of exhibition play on the road, venturing to Tribute Communities Centre in a matchup against the Oshawa Generals, earning a 4-3 shootout victory and overcoming a 3-2 deficit in the third period. Boasting a flawless 5-0-0-0 record in the preseason, the Rangers currently lead the OHL and the Western Conference. Through five games, the Rangers have an even goal differential of 16-16 (does not include shootout-winning goals) and a penalty-kill success rate of 85.0%.

Going the other way, the Bulldogs have also played five preseason games, sitting first in the East Division, second in the Eastern Conference, and fifth in the league with a 2-2-0-1 record. Brantford has scored and allowed the second most goals against in the league through their five exhibition appearances, holding a goal differential of 24-21. In their last game, the Bulldogs earned a victory on home ice, beating the Niagara IceDogs 5-2, flipping the script from a 5-2 loss against them two days earlier. They've executed their penalty kill at an 80.9% efficiency and converted on the power play at a rate of 28.6%.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS: (5-0-0-0 Preseason)

During the Rangers 5-0 preseason streak, overaged forward Trent Swick leads the pack in points with six (3G, 3A). Sophomore forward Tanner Lam trails closely behind him with five points (3G, 2A), followed by Luca Romano with four points (2G, 2A).

Rangers goaltenders have shared the net in the preseason with Jason Schaubel and Owen Edwards each owning a 3.00 goals-against average while Jackson Parsons owns a 3.50 goals-against average and 0.865 save percentage.

RANGERS AT NHL CAMPS:

Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators), Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights), Jackson Parsons (Los Angeles Kings), and Max Dirracolo (Florida Panthers) all attended NHL training camps last week. Parsons and Dirracolo have returned and are expected to be available against Brantford.

SCOUTING THE BULLDOGS: (2-2-0-1 Preseason)

Bulldogs' sophomore Jake O'Brien leads the team in points with eight (2G, 6A). Nick Lardis and Patrick Thomas trail behind him tied at six points with each having three goals and three assists.

After a blockbuster trade with Brampton, Brantford landed Ryerson Leenders (Buffalo Sabers) at the end of August. Leenders matched up as a top 10 goaltender in the OHL last season with a 24-17-4-0 record and a 3.12 goals-against average. Leenders has taken the net once this preseason which was against the Rangers on September 1st.

BULLDOGS AT NHL CAMPS:

Brantford had 10 players attend NHL camps last week; Ryerson Leenders (Buffalo Sabres), Zakary Lavoie and Luca Testa (Carolina Hurricanes), Nick Lardis and Marek Vanacker (Chicago Blackhawks), Owen Protz (Montreal Canadiens), Cole Brown (New Jersey Devils), David Egorov, and Lucas Moore (Ottawa Senators), Patrick Thomas (Washington Capitals).

UP NEXT:

Anticipation is building as the Rangers prepare to return home for their regular season opener at The Aud. The highly anticipated playoff rematch against the Erie Otters is set for Friday, September 27th at 7:00 p.m., kicking off the 2024-25 season. You'll want to be part of the action!!

Tickets to all Rangers action at The Aud can be purchased online here or at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing.

