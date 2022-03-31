Rangers Release Crawdads Break Camp Roster

Hickory, NC - The Texas Rangers announced the initial roster of players that will be assigned to Hickory to begin the season. The initial 30 players include 16 pitchers (3 left handers), 3 catchers, 7 infielders, and 4 outfielders.

Half of the roster includes players who have previously played for the Crawdads. Pitchers Ben Anderson, Joe Corbett, Kevin Gowdy, Jesus Linarez, Juan Mejia, Spencer Mraz, Triston Polley, and Josh Smith all spent part of the 2021 season with the 'Dads. Catcher Scott Kapers and infielder Chris Seise will be returning to the Crawdads lineup after season-ending injuries early last season. Also returning from the 2021 team are infielder Frainyer Chavez, first baseman/outfielder Jake Guenther, and infielder/outfielder Trevor Hauver. Ricky Vanasco will making his return to Hickory after joining the then Low-A Crawdads for a late season playoff push in 2019. Vanasco missed the 2021 season following Tommy John surgery. Infielder Cristian Inoa, who played in 12 games for the 'Dads in 2018, will be back as well.

Eight of the Ranger's top thirty prospects are on the Crawdads roster: #8 RHP Owen White, #9 OF Evan Carter, #10 INF Luisangel Acuna, #12 OF Aaron Zavala, #14 RHP Ricky Vanasco, #15 RHP TK Roby, #19 INF/OF Trevor Hauver, and #28 INF Thomas Saggese.

The current break camp roster is at 30 players meaning four will not be active to start the season. This is the predicted roster to arrive in Hickory and is subject to change.

The team is scheduled to arrive late this weekend. They will take on the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears in an exhibition game on Tuesday evening in their first game action of the year. On Thursday the Crawdads will host Fan Fest at the ballpark and fans can watch practice and meet the players and coaches. The team will head to Winston-Salem on Friday night to start the regular season and will return home to Hickory for the home opener on Tuesday, April 12th. Tickets for all 66 Crawdads games and the exhibition game are currently on sale at hickorycrawdads.com.

