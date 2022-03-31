Renegades Partner with Curemark on Sensory Safe Suite

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are pleased to partner with Curemark this season on a Sensory Safe Suite at Dutchess Stadium. Suite No. 8 will be redesigned as a fun, accommodating and functional space to create a better game experience for families with children on the autism spectrum and with special needs.

The Curemark Sensory Safe Suite will have features that provide a feeling of comfort and relaxation at Renegades games while maintaining all of the engaging and standard aspects of a game at The Dutch. This will result in an atmosphere that allows guests in the suite to decompress and absorb the game with family and friends away from the louder, more frantic environments that exist throughout the ballpark.

"Curemark is pleased to partner with the Hudson Valley Renegades, a New York Yankee affiliate, to sponsor a safe and fun space for children with autism and their families," said Dr. Joan Fallon, CEO of Curemark. "Providing access to baseball, our national pastime, for all individuals is truly important to me. I am grateful to the Renegades for this opportunity."

For the 2022 season, the Renegades will be fielding applications from parties interested in a game in the Sensory Safe Suite. In accordance with Dutchess Stadium capacity restrictions, the suite can have a party of up to --12 people for any game. Families can request its use by reaching out to Community Partnerships and Guest Services Manager Marcella Costello (marcella@hvrenegades.com).

"Having a sensory safe suite in our ballpark is not only an important community initiative but an enhancement to our overall fan experience," said Steve Gliner, President and General Manager of the Renegades. "We know for a fact that families have been unable to attend Renegades games in the past due to sensory overload concerns. Now, thanks to our partners at Curemark, we can share the Renegades experience in a fun and accommodating way for families with children on the autism spectrum."

The Sensory Safe Suite's unique look and infrastructure are courtesy of Fun and Function, a Pennsylvania-based company in the suburbs of Philadelphia. Fun and Function has worked with Curemark in the past to create sensory spaces throughout MiLB.

For more information on the Curemark Sensory Safe Suite or the 2021 season, or call (845) 838-0094.

