Rangers Assign Eleven to Wolf Pack Training Camp Roster

September 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned eleven players to the Hartford Wolf Pack's training camp roster. The Wolf Pack's 2024 training camp begins on Sunday, Sept. 29.

The Rangers assigned forwards Maxim Barbashev, Brett Budgell, Jonny Evans, Blade Jenkins, and Blake McLaughlin and defensemen Carter Berger, Blake Hillman, Case McCarthy, Jake Murray, Chase Pauls, and Ryan Siedem to Wolf Pack training camp.

Barbashev, Jenkins, McLaughin, Berger, Hillman, McCarthy, and Siedem are all signed to AHL contracts with the Wolf Pack for the 2024-25 season. Budgell, Evans, Murray, and Pauls will attend Wolf Pack training camp on professional tryout agreements (PTO).

Barbashev, 20, split the 2023-24 season between the Shawinigan Cataractes and Rimouski Océanic of the QMJHL. With the Cataractes, Barbashev recorded nine points (2 g, 7 a) in 15 games. Following his trade on Nov. 21, 2023, Barbashev appeared in 44 games with the Océanic and scored 26 points (12 g, 14 a).

The native of Moscow, RUS, also recorded two assists in five QMJHL playoff games with the Océanic.

Following his QMJHL season, Barbashev joined the Wolf Pack on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) on April 9, 2024. He made his AHL debut on April 20, 2024, in the Wolf Pack's 6-4 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Budgell, 23, recorded an assist in 19 games with the AHL's Iowa Wild. He also recorded 30 points (14 g, 16 a) in 44 games with the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders.

Evans, 27, set career-high marks in goals (18), assists (27), points (45) and games played (53) with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays during the 2023-24 season. Before turning pro, Evans played four seasons of college hockey for the University of Connecticut.

Jenkins, 23, appeared in 13 games with the Wolf Pack during the 2023-24 season after signing with the club on Feb. 17, 2024. The native of Jackson, MI, recorded three points (2 g, 1 a). Jenkins also appeared in five Calder Cup Playoff games with the club.

In addition to his time with the Wolf Pack, Jenkins recorded 55 points (24 g, 31 a) in 56 games with the ECHL's Worcester Railers. The 6'2", 198-pound forward led the Railers in goals with 24 and finished second on the club in points with 55.

McLaughlin, 24, split the 2023-24 season between the AHL's San Diego Gulls and the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers. With the Oilers, McLaughlin scored 25 points (11 g, 14 a) in 21 games. He added four assists in the club's four Kelly Cup Playoff games last spring.

The native of Grand Rapids, MN, also recorded two assists in 29 games with the Gulls.

Berger, 24, scored 20 points (4 g, 16 a) in 36 games with Western Michigan University during the 2023-24 season. He finished second on the club in points by a defenseman while leading the team in assists from the blue line.

Throughout two seasons with the Broncos, the native of North Vancouver, BC, appeared in 69 games, scoring 43 points (9 g, 34 a) and recording a +28 +/- rating.

Hillman, 28, scored a career-high four goals and eleven assists for 15 points during the 2023-24 campaign, his second as a member of the Wolf Pack. He skated in 60 games with the club, also a new career-high.

During the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, Hillman notched three points (1 g, 2 a) in ten games as the Wolf Pack advanced to the Atlantic Division Finals for the second consecutive season.

McCarthy, 23, appeared in a career-high 39 games with the Boston University Terriers this season, scoring nine points (4 g, 5 a). He helped lead the team to the 2024 Frozen Four, which was the program's second straight appearance and their 24 th all-time. He made his pro debut with the Wolf Pack on April 19, 2024, against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Murray, 24, appeared in 19 games with the AHL's Texas Stars during the 2023-24 season. He also recorded ten points (2 g, 8 a) in 26 games with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads as a rookie pro.

Pauls, 20, split the 2023-24 season between the WHL's Lethbridge Hurricanes and Prince George Cougars. He appeared in 30 games with the Hurricanes, scoring nine points (2 g, 7 a). Following his trade to the Cougars, Pauls recorded 14 points (3 g, 11 a) in 34 games.

The native of Osler, SK, is signed to an ECHL contract with the Bloomington Bison for the 2024-25 season.

Siedem, 23, appeared in 36 games with the University of Notre Dame during the 2023-24 campaign. The 6'2", 192-pound defenseman tied his career-high marks in goals (three), assists (17), and points (20) in his lone season with the Irish. He led the Irish in +/- with a +16 rating.

The native of Madison, NJ, made his pro debut on March 27, 2024, against the Charlotte Checkers.

The Wolf Pack will open the home portion of their 2024-25 schedule on Friday, Oct. 18, at the XL Center against the Springfield Thunderbirds! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, flex plans, and single game tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com or call 860-722-9425 for more details!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.