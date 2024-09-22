Anaheim Ducks Announce Training Camp Roster Moves

September 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







San Diego, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its 2024 Training Camp roster to 56 players (33 forwards, 17 defensemen and six goaltenders) after making the following 10 roster moves.

An updated roster for the Ducks' 2024 Training Camp presented by OC Navigator is attached.

Assigned to Junior Team:  Alexandre Blais - Center (Rimouski, QMJHL) Maxim Masse - Right Wing (Chicoutimi, QMJHL) Vojtech Port - Defenseman (Moose Jaw, OHL) Ethan Procyszyn - Center (North Bay, OHL) Tarin Smith - Defenseman (Everett, WHL)

Released from Amateur Tryout (ATO) to Junior Team: Thomas Desruisseaux - Center (Chicoutimi, QMJHL) Simon Lovsin - Right Wing (Seattle, WHL) Michael McIvor - Goaltender (North Bay, OHL) Loic Usereau - Defenseman (Chicoutimi, QMJHL) Jaxsin Vaughan - Right Wing (Regina, WHL)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.