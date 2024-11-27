Randy Leek Named to Ducks 25th Anniversary Team

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that former starting pitcher Randy Leek has been chosen as the fourth member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team.

Leek spent four seasons with the Ducks from 2007 to 2010, helping Long Island reach the playoffs in three of those years. He compiled a 40-23 record with a 3.78 ERA, six complete games, three shutouts and 356 strikeouts over 587.1 innings pitched across 93 games (91 starts). The southpaw's totals for wins, innings pitched, strikeouts and starts all stood as franchise records until they were surpassed by fellow 25th Anniversary Team selection John Brownell.

The Mineola, N.Y., native earned two Atlantic League All-Star Game selections (2008, 2010). He was the Liberty Division's starting pitcher for the 2010 All-Star Game, held on Long Island, and tossed two perfect innings. Additionally, he earned First Team Postseason All-Star selections in both 2008 and 2010. The now 47-year-old posted three consecutive seasons with 10+ wins, 150+ innings pitched and 25+ starts from 2008-10. Leek currently resides in Levittown, N.Y., and owns a baseball training facility with fellow Ducks alumni Kevin Haverbusch and Rob Cafiero. He also coaches the Jonas E. Salk Middle School baseball team.

Every week throughout the offseason leading up to Opening Night of the 2025 campaign, the Ducks will unveil a new member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team. Players were chosen based on their contributions to the organization, including on-field accomplishments, longevity with the franchise, impact on their professional playing career and involvement with the Long Island community. The following is the up-to-date All-Time Team roster:

Catcher Francisco Morales (2000-02) Starting Pitcher John Brownell (2012-18)

First Base Doug Jennings (2000-05) Starting Pitcher Randy Leek (2007-10)

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

