Randolph's Walk-off Wins Game 1 in Extras

September 14, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Geneva, IL - For the second straight game, a walk-off hit clinched a postseason victory for the Kane County Cougars. Cornelius Randolph delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th, as the Cougars (5-0) defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 2-1 in 11 innings in Game 1 of the Miles Wolff Cup Final.

To start the bottom of the 11th, Winnipeg (4-3) reliever Ben Onyshko (0-1) was back out for the Goldeyes in a 1-1 tie. Armond Upshaw started the frame by poking a lead-off single through the left side to reach. Upshaw then stole second base with Randolph at the plate to get into scoring position. Randolph then smacked a 2-0 pitch back through the middle to score Upshaw and put Cougars up by a game in the Miles Wolff Cup Final.

Before the late drama, the Cougars took an early lead in the bottom of the first against Joey Matulovich. Upshaw worked a one-out walk before stealing second and then reaching third on a throwing error by catcher Rob Emery. Randolph then drove in Upshaw with a sacrifice fly to left to make it 1-0.

It remained a 1-0 lead for most of the ballgame, as Matulovich and Cougars' starter Greg Mahle cruised. Mahle finished the night with seven scoreless innings, allowing just four hits with two strikeouts against one walk. Matulovich finished the night allowing one run (unearned) on two hits with five strikeouts against two walks.

After Mahle departed, CJ Carter entered for the Cougars in the eighth and tossed a scoreless frame. Tyler Beardsley came on in the ninth, but Winnipeg was able to get to the Cougars closer. With two outs, Rob Emery singled and was pinch-run for by Evan Alexander. Dayson Croes then doubled into the right-center field to score Alexander and tie the game at one.

In the tenth, Beardsley tossed a scoreless inning and stranded Jake McMurray at third to keep it tied at one. On the other side for Winnipeg, the bullpen combination of Tasker Strobel, Thomas Ponticelli, and Joey Steele kept the Cougars off the board from the seventh through 10th innings.

Onyshko came on in the 10th after Claudio Finol singled and was able to keep the game going on into the 11th. In the top of the 11th, Jordan Martinson recorded the first out for the Cougars before Vin Timpanelli recorded the final two outs by striking out Nick Anderson and making a leaping play on a ground ball to end the top half of the frame. After Timpanelli's great defensive play, Upshaw and Randolph won the game for the Cougars in the bottom half.

The Cougars continue the Miles Wolff Cup Final on Sunday afternoon against Winnipeg. Right-hander Landen Bourassa (0-0, 7.36) is set to go for the Goldeyes against Cougars righty Jack Fox (0-0, 0.00) For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

