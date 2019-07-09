Rancho's Extra-Inning Win Makes Eight Straight

Lake Elsinore, CA - It took some extra effort, but on Monday night, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes defeated the Lake Elsinore Storm in 10 innings by a final tally of 5-4.

A pitcher's duel between the Quakes (53-34, 12-7) and the Storm (44-43, 9-10) to begin the game transitioned into some timely offense, and was capped off by some highway robbery on defense.

Both starting pitchers faced the minimum amount of hitters through three, as Gabe Mosser, in his Cal League debut, ended up surrendering three runs across six innings. On the other side, slightly edging out Mosser, was Andre Jackson, as he tossed six scoreless frames with just two hits and four strikeouts.

Connor Wong and Eguy Rosario provided all of their respective team's runs in regulation, as Wong had a two-run shot in the fifth and an RBI single in the seventh. Rosario did his damage on one swing of the bat with a three-run liner to left in the home half of the seventh.

With the game tied at 3-3 after nine innings of play, Brandon Montgomery and Brayan Morales delivered an RBI single and a sacrifice fly, respectively, to give Rancho the two-run cushion after nine and a half frames.

Despite allowing a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the 10th, making it 5-4, Sven Schueller (3-3) earned the win in his two innings of work because of the glove of Devin Mann - robbing Rosario of a game-tying single into right.

The loss went to Franklin Van Gurp (0-2), who gave up the two runs in the top of the 10th.

On Tuesday, LHP Leo Crawford (3-3) will start, completing the six-game road trip for Rancho. The Storm are set to call upon RHP Seth Blair (0-2).

