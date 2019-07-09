JetHawks Sink Sixers in Extras

July 9, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release





SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Todd Czinege and Taylor Snyder each drove in runs in the 11th inning to lead the JetHawks to a 4-2 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Monday night at San Manuel Stadium.

The game headed to extra-innings at 1-1 before both clubs scored runs in the 10th. Czinege led off the 11th with a single to centerfield that scored Ryan Vilade for the eventual winning run. Snyder sent Czinege to the plate with a double to add some insurance.

Austin Moore (6-0) retired all three batters he faced in the bottom of the 11th to wrap up the victory. He tied Garrett Schilling for the team lead with his sixth win.

Moore was the last of four JetHawks (12-7, 46-41) pitchers who all threw well. Nate Harris made the start and allowed only one run over four innings. Trent Fennel, making his JetHawks debut, followed with three scoreless innings. He allowed just one hit and struck out five. Nick Kennedy pitched two-shutout frames out of the bullpen.

Lancaster's first run came in the third inning when Matt Hearn singled home Austin Bernard. Bernard had tripled with one out. Hearn extended his hitting streak to nine games and has at least two hits in each of the first five games of the current road trip.

Denny Brady (3-9) took the loss for the 66ers (5-13, 31-57).

The JetHawks will play for a series sweep in the finale on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Antonio Santos is scheduled to start opposite Oliver Ortega.

