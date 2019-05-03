Rancho Falls Short in Sweep Bid

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Robbie Podorski's first home run of the year put Lake Elsinore ahead to stay in the eighth, as they defeated Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday night, 6-5 at LoanMart Field.

Wearing their Los Temblores jerseys as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversion" initiative, the Quakes missed their second sweep of the Storm this year, as Lake Elsinore won for the first time in seven head-to-head meetings.

The Storm, playing under the name of Los Cadejos de Lake Elsinore, took a 3-0 lead, but saw Rancho Cucamonga tally five runs in the last of the seventh to take a 5-3 lead.

Brandon Montgomery's first long-ball of the year, a three-run homer off reliever Evan Miller, turned a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 advantage.

Lake Elsinore rallied the very next inning though, as they got to relievers Kevin Malisheski and Jordan Sheffield. Malisheski allowed the first two men to reach and then gave up an RBI groundout to Jalen Washington, making it 5-4. Sheffield (2-1) was brought in from the bullpen and gave up Podorski's first of the year, a towering drive down the left-field line to put Lake Elsinore in front for good.

The Quakes went in order in the eighth against Miller (1-1), but nearly won it in the ninth. After seeing the first two hitters retired, Marcus Chiu walked to bring the winning run to the plate. Nick Yarnall, pinch-hitting for Stevie Berman, lifted a ball down the right-field line, only to see Tirso Ornelas make a leaping grab up against the fence to preserve the win.

Storm starter Ronald Bolanos was brilliant over six innings, scattering just two hits and one walk. He ran into trouble in the seventh and was on the hook for the loss prior to the Podorski game-winner.

Quakes' starter Bryan Warzek battled through four innings, allowing two runs on three hits in a no-decision.

Thursday's loss snaps Rancho's three-game winning streak and keeps them just two games ahead in the South Division standings. On Friday, the Quakes travel to San Jose, sending Gerardo Carrillo to the mound against Matt Frisbee of the Giants. Game time is 7:00pm from Municipal Stadium.

