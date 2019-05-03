JetHawks Drop Finale in Modesto

May 3, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release





MODESTO, Calif. - The JetHawks couldn't lock down the win with a two-run lead in the ninth, and Anthony Jimenez delivered a walk-off single in the 10th in a 7-6 Modesto Nuts win on Thursday night at John Thurman Field.

Lancaster (14-14) entered the ninth inning up, 6-4, and was a strike away from winning on three separate occasions. Moises Ceja gave up a two-out RBI-single to Johnny Adams before Hayden Roberts (2-1) entered and allowed the game-tying single to Nick Thurman.

The JetHawks had runners at second and third with nobody out in the 10th, but reliver Penn Murfee (1-0) struck out the next three batters to keep the game tied.

Jimenez delivered his game-winner with one out in the bottom of the 10th. Eugene Helder scored from second base.

The JetHawks had rallied to take the lead in the seventh inning when Matt McLaughlin delivered a go-ahead two-run double. Sean Bouchard reached on an error in the eighth and scored on a Taylor Snyder double to add an insurance run.

Lucas Gilbreath started for Lancaster and allowed a season-high four earned runs on six hits over 4.1 innings. He walked four, struck out three and hit two batters.

Logan Gilbert, Seattle's first-round pick in 2018, made his High-A debut for Modesto. The JetHawks scored three runs against him in the second inning before he settled in to strike out seven of the next nine batters he faced. He ultimately gave up three runs on five hits over 4.1 innings.

The JetHawks return home to begin a three-game series with the Lake Elsinore Storm on Friday night at The Hangar. Ryan Rolison is scheduled to start opposite Storm left-hander Aaron Leasher. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.