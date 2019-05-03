Nuts Find Late Clutch Hits to Win 7-6

MODESTO, CA. - Down to their final strike three separate times, the Modesto Nuts tied the game in the ninth before they won it 7-6 in the tenth over the JetHawks on Thursday night at John Thurman Field.

Anthony Jimenez walked to start the bottom the ninth with the Nuts (14-14) trailing by two. After Moises Ceja retired the next two in order, he had two strikes on Joe Rizzo before Rizzo recorded his third hit of the day. Johnny Adams followed that with a two-strike single to bring home Jimenez. After a pitching change, Nick Thurman singled home the tying run against Hayden Roberts.

After Penn Murfee (W, 1-0) struck out the side in the tenth, the Nuts walked it off in the bottom of the inning. Eugene Helder bunted into a fielder's choice costing the Nuts their free runner. Jack Larsen singled Helder into scoring position before Jimenez delivered the walk-off RBI single.

Murfee worked two innings and struck out five out of the Nuts' bullpen.

Sam Tuivaila made his first MLB rehab by throwing a perfect sixth inning.

Logan Gilbert, the Mariners first-round pick from 2018, made his California League debut on Thursday. The righty allowed three runs and four hits in the first two innings. After that, he struck out seven of the final nine batters he faced. Gilbert recorded seven total K's with two walks while working 4 1/3 innings.

Manny Pazos drove home two runs for the Nuts. Larsen reached base four times. Helder recorded three hits and walked once.

