Rampage Announce 2019 Training Camp Schedule
September 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TX - The San Antonio Rampage have announced their schedule for training camp, launching the 18th season of Rampage hockey on Sept. 23 at Northwoods Ice Center.
The Rampage will hit the ice at 9:45 a.m. on Monday for their first practice, opening a two-week camp. Fans are welcome to attend all practice sessions held at Northwoods Ice Center.
The Rampage will play two preseason games against the Texas Stars, first on Sept. 26 at the AT&T Center and then on Sept. 27 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, with both games starting at 7 p.m. Players and coaches will be made available to the media following every practice and after both preseason games.
Players attending training camp will be announced as they are assigned to San Antonio from the St. Louis Blues' NHL camp.
The full training camp practice schedule is as follows:
Training Camp Schedule
Date Time Location
Monday Sept. 23rd Practice 9:45 a.m.-11:15 a.m Northwoods Ice Center
Tuesday Sept. 24th Practice 9:45 a.m.-11:15 a.m Northwoods Ice Center
Wednesday Sept. 25th Practice 9:45 a.m.-11:15 a.m Northwoods Ice Center
Thursday Sept. 26th Exhibition vs Texas - 7:00 p.m. AT&T Center
Friday Sept. 27th Exhibition @ Texas - 7:00 p.m. H-E-B Center
Saturday Sept. 28th Practice 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m Northwoods Ice Center
Sunday Sept. 29th No practice scheduled -----
Monday, Sept. 30th Practice 9:45 a.m.-11:15 a.m Northwoods Ice Center
Tuesday, Oct. 1st Private Practice -----
Wednesday, Oct. 2nd Practice 9:45 a.m.-11:15 a.m Northwoods Ice Center
Thursday, Oct. 3rd Practice 9:45 a.m.-11:15 a.m Northwoods Ice Center
The San Antonio Rampage open the 2019-20 season on home ice when they host the Manitoba Moose on Oct. 4 at the AT&T Center. All regular-season games will be broadcast on Ticket760 AM and streamed online via AHLTV.
Season-tickets for the 2019-20 Rampage season are on sale now. To purchase your seats or for more information, call 210-444-5554 or visit SARampage.com. The 2019-20 season is proudly presented by H-E-B.
