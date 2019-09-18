Rampage Announce 2019 Training Camp Schedule

SAN ANTONIO, TX - The San Antonio Rampage have announced their schedule for training camp, launching the 18th season of Rampage hockey on Sept. 23 at Northwoods Ice Center.

The Rampage will hit the ice at 9:45 a.m. on Monday for their first practice, opening a two-week camp. Fans are welcome to attend all practice sessions held at Northwoods Ice Center.

The Rampage will play two preseason games against the Texas Stars, first on Sept. 26 at the AT&T Center and then on Sept. 27 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, with both games starting at 7 p.m. Players and coaches will be made available to the media following every practice and after both preseason games.

Players attending training camp will be announced as they are assigned to San Antonio from the St. Louis Blues' NHL camp.

The full training camp practice schedule is as follows:

Training Camp Schedule

Date Time Location

Monday Sept. 23rd Practice 9:45 a.m.-11:15 a.m Northwoods Ice Center

Tuesday Sept. 24th Practice 9:45 a.m.-11:15 a.m Northwoods Ice Center

Wednesday Sept. 25th Practice 9:45 a.m.-11:15 a.m Northwoods Ice Center

Thursday Sept. 26th Exhibition vs Texas - 7:00 p.m. AT&T Center

Friday Sept. 27th Exhibition @ Texas - 7:00 p.m. H-E-B Center

Saturday Sept. 28th Practice 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m Northwoods Ice Center

Sunday Sept. 29th No practice scheduled -----

Monday, Sept. 30th Practice 9:45 a.m.-11:15 a.m Northwoods Ice Center

Tuesday, Oct. 1st Private Practice -----

Wednesday, Oct. 2nd Practice 9:45 a.m.-11:15 a.m Northwoods Ice Center

Thursday, Oct. 3rd Practice 9:45 a.m.-11:15 a.m Northwoods Ice Center

The San Antonio Rampage open the 2019-20 season on home ice when they host the Manitoba Moose on Oct. 4 at the AT&T Center. All regular-season games will be broadcast on Ticket760 AM and streamed online via AHLTV.

Season-tickets for the 2019-20 Rampage season are on sale now. To purchase your seats or for more information, call 210-444-5554 or visit SARampage.com. The 2019-20 season is proudly presented by H-E-B.

