Senators Announce 2019-20 CAA Chuck-A-Puck Details

The Belleville Senators and CAA South Central Ontario are excited to announce their continuation of the popular CAA Chuck-a-Puck program for the 2019-20 AHL Season.

After a successful debut in 2018-19, the program will be even larger than before with more pucks, more dates available to chuck and even more fundraising opportunities for groups in the Bay of Quinte community.

This season, each organisation will have 2,500 pucks available to sell . This a boost of 500 from a year ago. Furthermore, the program is now available for 12 game nights, an increase from five last season:

Saturday, October 12 vs. Binghamton

Saturday, October 19 vs. Providence

Saturday, November 2 vs. Hartford

Saturday, November 16 vs. Milwaukee

Saturday, December 7 vs. Cleveland

Saturday, December 21 vs. Toronto

Saturday, January 4 vs. Lehigh Valley

Saturday, January 25 vs. Utica

Saturday, February 8 vs. Laval

Saturday, February 22 vs. Manitoba

Saturday, March 7 vs. Rochester

Saturday, March 28 vs. Syracuse

CAA is also offering a special incentive of $1,000 for those teams who sell more than 1,000 pucks. This makes the estimated take home opportunity for 2019-20 between $2,000-$5,000 per group.

Last season, the Senators and CAA helped raise more than $17,500 for five groups in the region, including Quinte Blades Speed Skating, St. Peter School, Belleville Minor Softball Association, Pegasus Cheer and Belleville Youth Swim Team.

This year, prospective groups are asked to submit a brief application outlining their organisation and describing how they intend to use the fundraising to help their cause. Twelve applicants will be selected leading into the season and assigned one of the twelve dates. Each team will be responsible for selling a minimum of 100 ticket and puck packages leading into the game, as well as operating the program on their respective nights.

