Rampage Agree to Terms with Goaltender Adam Wilcox

August 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO, TX - San Antonio Rampage General Manager Kevin McDonald announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Adam Wilcox on an AHL contract for the 2019-20 season.

Wilcox, 26, is entering his fifth AHL season after appearing in 28 games for the Rochester Americans during the 2018-19 campaign. The South St. Paul, Minnesota native went 13-8-5 for the Americans, posting a 2.82 goals-against average. He stopped eight of nine shootout attempts, the fifth-best percentage in the league.

A sixth-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2011, Wilcox has appeared in 133 career AHL games with the Syracuse Crunch, Springfield Thunderbirds, and Americans. He is 59-42-23 with four shutouts, a 2.86 goals-against average, and a .900 save percentage. Wilcox also appeared in one NHL game for the Buffalo Sabres in 2017-18, stopping all 14 shots he faced in two periods of work against the Florida Panthers.

The 6-foot tall goaltender played three seasons at the University of Minnesota from 2012-15, appearing in 115 NCAA games and going 73-26-14 with 13 shutouts. Wilcox won a Big Ten Conference Championship in 2014-15 while being named Second Team All-Big Ten. In 2013-14, Wilcox was a Hobey Baker Finalist, First Team All-Big Ten, and the Big Ten Conference Player of the Year after going 26-6-6 with four shutouts, a 1.97 goals-against average, and a .932 save percentage.

The full 2019-20 Rampage regular season schedule is now available .

Season-tickets for the 2019-20 Rampage season are on sale now. To purchase your seats or for more information, call 210-444-5554 or visit SARampage.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.