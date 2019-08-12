Rampage Agree to Terms with Goaltender Adam Wilcox
August 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TX - San Antonio Rampage General Manager Kevin McDonald announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Adam Wilcox on an AHL contract for the 2019-20 season.
Wilcox, 26, is entering his fifth AHL season after appearing in 28 games for the Rochester Americans during the 2018-19 campaign. The South St. Paul, Minnesota native went 13-8-5 for the Americans, posting a 2.82 goals-against average. He stopped eight of nine shootout attempts, the fifth-best percentage in the league.
A sixth-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2011, Wilcox has appeared in 133 career AHL games with the Syracuse Crunch, Springfield Thunderbirds, and Americans. He is 59-42-23 with four shutouts, a 2.86 goals-against average, and a .900 save percentage. Wilcox also appeared in one NHL game for the Buffalo Sabres in 2017-18, stopping all 14 shots he faced in two periods of work against the Florida Panthers.
The 6-foot tall goaltender played three seasons at the University of Minnesota from 2012-15, appearing in 115 NCAA games and going 73-26-14 with 13 shutouts. Wilcox won a Big Ten Conference Championship in 2014-15 while being named Second Team All-Big Ten. In 2013-14, Wilcox was a Hobey Baker Finalist, First Team All-Big Ten, and the Big Ten Conference Player of the Year after going 26-6-6 with four shutouts, a 1.97 goals-against average, and a .932 save percentage.
The full 2019-20 Rampage regular season schedule is now available .
Season-tickets for the 2019-20 Rampage season are on sale now. To purchase your seats or for more information, call 210-444-5554 or visit SARampage.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from August 12, 2019
- Rampage Agree to Terms with Goaltender Adam Wilcox - San Antonio Rampage
- Bears Ink Forward Cole Ully to AHL Contract for 2019-20 - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.