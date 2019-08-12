Bears Ink Forward Cole Ully to AHL Contract for 2019-20

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed forward Cole Ully to an American Hockey League contract for the 2019-20 season.

Ully, 24, has 123 games of AHL experience, with 121 of those contests coming with the Texas Stars. Ully was drafted by the Dallas Stars in the 5th round in 2013, and skated with their AHL affiliate for parts of four seasons. His best AHL campaign came in 2016-17 when he scored 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) in 61 games with Texas.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound native of Calgary, Alberta split time last season with the AHL's Colorado Eagles and the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. With Utah, Ully tallied 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 38 games. He was named co-winner of the CCM ECHL Player of the Month award in November 2018. That month, he was called up to Colorado, skating in two games.

Prior to turning pro, Ully played with the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League, earning a spot on the league's First All-Star Team in 2014-15 after collecting 94 points (34 goals, 60 assists) in 69 games. In total, Ully played 256 games with the Blazers, posting 237 points (95 goals, 142 assists).

The Bears open the 2019-20 season on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Giant Center versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Season ticket packages for Hershey's 2019-20 season are on sale now, featuring discounted costs and extra added benefits. Full Season, Half Season, 12-game, and Flex-10 plans are available with packages starting at just $205. For more information, call 717-520-5796 or visit HersheyBears.com.

