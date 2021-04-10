Ramos stays hot as Giants lose late

OF Heliot Ramos continued his hot start at the Alternate Site going 2-for-2 with a pair of singles, a walk, and an RBI. In the field, Ramos made a diving catch moving to his left on the warning track to rob A's INF Jacob Wilson of extra bases.

In a game lacking much offense, the Giants pitching staff shined, especially in the strikeout category as they rung up 13 A's batters. Notably, RHP Camilo Doval struck out all three batters he faced in the seventh inning while 21-year old RHP Gregory Santos touched 100 MPH with his fastball to go along with one strikeout.

Offensive highlights include OF Joe McCarthy who singled and doubled, splitting the game between right field and first base. INF Will Wilson singled and stole second base to eventually score the home side's lone run. 2019 draft picks OF Hunter Bishop (fourth-inning double) and INF Logan Wyatt (pinch-hit eighth-inning single) each reached base.

Facing the flame-throwing Santos, A's INF Frank Schwindel tied the game in the eighth inning with an RBI-single, and Oakland would take the lead a batter later when Wilson scored on former River Cat C Francisco Peña's sacrifice-fly. It's the first win for the A's squad in the four scrimmages that have been played thus far.

The clubs will play 12 more scrimmages throughout the month of April, with six more taking place at the Giants Alternate Training Site here at Sutter Health Park, and the rest at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton, home to the Athletics Alternate Training Site. Next home game's first pitch is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. (PT) on Tuesday, April 13.

The River Cats will then kick off the 2021 season on May 6 with road series in Las Vegas and Oklahoma City before returning home to host the Reno Aces on May 20. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Due to local safety guidelines, capacities are limited, face coverings must be worn, and all tickets must be purchased online as the Tri Counties Bank Ticket Office will not be open. Fans may guarantee seats by purchasing a membership plan by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or visiting rivercats.com.

