Ramirez Named FSL Player of the Week

St. Lucie Mets outfielder Alex Ramirez speeds around the bases

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - St. Lucie Mets outfielder Alex Ramirez has been named the Florida State League Player of the Week for the time period of May 3-8.

Ramirez served as the Mets leadoff hitter for all six games at Palm Beach last week and went an impressive 15 for 28 with a home run, two triples and three doubles. He scored four times and drove in five runs as the Mets went 4-2.

Ramirez's slash line for the week was .536/.552/.893 and he had a 1.445 OPS.

Ramirez leads the FSL with 40 hits and is second in batting average at .385. He's also second in the league in slugging (.606) and OPS (1.029).

Ramirez, 19, was signed by the Mets as an international free agent out of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic in 2019. He is ranked as the Mets' No. 6 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Ramirez is the first St. Lucie player to earn a Player or Pitcher of the Week award this season.

