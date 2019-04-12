Rally Falls Short, Mets Lose to Fire Frogs 10-7

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A late rally by the St. Lucie Mets fell short as the Florida Fire Frogs won the series opener between the teams 10-7 on Friday at First Data Field.

The loss snapped the Mets' five-game winning streak.

The Fire Frogs pounded out 15 hits and roughed up Mets starter Kyle Wilson early. Three straight run-scoring hits, including a two-run double by Riley Unroe, spotted the Fire Frogs a 4-0 lead in the second inning.

Brett Langhorne slugged a three-run home run in the third inning to make it 7-0.

The Mets scored the next three runs. In the fifth inning Manny Rodriguez crushed a RBI triple and scored on the play when Langhorne committed a throwing error.

After falling behind 9-3, the Mets put a scare in the Fire Frogs by rallying for four runs in the sixth inning. Luis Carpio had the big hit in the frame, a two-run double.

However, Fire Frogs relievers Justin Kelly and Walter Borkovich settled the game down by retiring 10 straight batters.

Todd Frazier (oblique) continued his rehab assignment. He played all nine innings, including the first five at shortstop. He turned a nifty double play in the first inning in his only chance. At the plate Frazier went 0 for 3 with a walk and a strikeout.

Blake Tiberi extended his hitting streak to six games with a 2 for 5 effort. His ninth inning double made it five straight contests with a multi-hit game.

Catcher Nick Meyer reached base three times, scored twice and drove in a run.

Unroe went 3 for 4 for Florida.

Fire Frogs starting pitcher Hayden Deal limited the Mets to three runs (one earned) over five innings.

The Mets (5-4) and Fire Frogs (5-4) play the middle game of their series at First Data Field on Saturday. First pitch is 6:30 p.m. There will be postgame fireworks.

