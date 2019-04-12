Florida Offense Flames Mets, 10-7

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL: The Florida Fire Frogs scored ten times on 15 hits as part of an impressive offensive display in a series opening win, 10-7, over the St. Lucie Mets at First Data Field on Friday night.

The scoring onslaught began quickly in the second. Three of the first four batters reached to begin the inning, setting the stage for Kevin Josephina to serve a single into right, plating Jefrey Ramos to give Florida the lead. Isranel Wilson's RBI knock and Riley Unroe's two-run ground-rule double expanded the Fire Frogs advantage to 4-0.

A one-out Ramos double and a two-out Rusber Estrada single in the third inning kept the inning alive for Brett Langhorne. He came through in a big way by slamming a three-run bomb over the center field fence off RHP Kyle Wilson, making it 7-0 Florida.

Wilson (0-1) surrendered nine hits and seven earned runs with three walks allowed and just a single strikeout while accepting the losing end of the decision.

The Mets would battle back in spurts throughout the evening. Blake Tiberi notched a run-scoring single in the third off LHP Hayden Deal. Manny Rodriguez trekked all the way around the bases with Nick Meyer in the fifth, registering a triple and scoring on a Langhorne throwing error during the play to trim the deficit to 7-3.

Deal (1-0) permitted just three runs (one earned) on three hits with three walks and four K's over five innings of work.

The Florida offensive response was swift as they grabbed a pair of runs in the top of the sixth. Josephina singled and Wilson doubled to put two in scoring position for the Frogs. Back-to-back knocks from Unroe and Riley Delgado brought in the baserunners. It was 9-3 Fire Frogs heading to the home half of the sixth.

RHP Cutter Dyals had his hands full with the Mets comeback effort in his only stanza on the hill. A two-base hit given up to Desmond Lindsey and two hit batsmen loaded the sacks with one out. Luis Carpio scored two with a double of his own and Nick Meyer quickly followed with a single to bring in another man. Rodriguez forced in Carpio with an RBI groundout to close out the offensive threat. Suddenly the lead was trimmed to 9-7 advancing to the seventh.

What appeared to be an innocent two-out base hit in the eighth turned out to be an important insurance tally. Greyson Jenista followed up with an RBI double to deep center that plated Delgado all the way from first and closed the scoring.

LHP Justin Kelly struck out four over two frames while earning a hold. RHP Walter Borkovich sidestepped a hit in the bottom of the ninth to earn his first save of 2019.

NEXT UP: The Fire Frogs will take on the Mets in game two of this series, which is slated for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch on Saturday evening.

