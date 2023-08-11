Rainiers Edge Dodgers, 4-3

The Tacoma Rainiers broke a tie with two runs in the seventh inning and went on to defeat the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 4-3, Thursday night at Cheney Stadium. The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when Tacoma's Taylor Trammell walked, stole both second and third base and then scored on a throwing error by OKC catcher Patrick Mazeika. Adam Engel homered in the fifth inning, pushing the Rainiers' lead to 2-0. Ryan Ward tied the game in the sixth inning when he launched a two-run homer. Tacoma (22-14/59-52) took advantage of three walks to load the bases in the bottom of the eighth inning before Pedro Severino hit a go-ahead, two-run single with two outs. Yonny Hernández homered in the ninth inning to close the gap to one run before Dodgers (22-14/72-37) ended up falling.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers have lost the first three games of any series for the first time since dropping four in a row to open a home series against Round Rock Aug. 9-12, 2022 in Oklahoma City (26 series since). OKC has also lost three straight road games, matching their season high, previously done May 5-7 at El Paso. Following a team-record 12-game road win streak, the Dodgers have now lost four of their last five road games. They have also lost four of their last five games overall after a stretch of wins in 10 of 12 games and 15 of 20 games.

-Ryan Ward led the OKC offense by going 2-for-4 with a two-run homer. He was the only Dodger to finish with a multi-hit game, and he is now tied with Michael Busch for the team lead at 75 RBI.

-Michael Busch had a five-game hitting streak come to an end, and he was also held without a hit for just the second time in 16 games. However, he drew two walks, extending his current on-base streak to 34 games. It's the longest on-base streak by an Oklahoma City player this season, is the longest active on-base streak in the PCL and the fourth-longest streak in the league this season. During the streak, Busch is 49-for-145 (.338) with 15 homers, 37 RBI, 24 walks and 32 runs scored.

-Yonny Hernández went 1-for-4 with a home run and has now gone deep twice in the last five games. His four home runs this season are a career high...Hernández is currently on a seven-game hitting streak, going 8-for-23.

-David went 0-for-3 with a walk, breaking a seven-game hitting streak. During the streak he was 13-for-30 with three homers and 11 RBI.

-Emmet Sheehan pitched in his first game with OKC this season after eight games (seven starts) with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He served as the team's primary pitcher and entered the game in the second inning. He allowed two runs (one earned) and two hits over 4.0 innings, with two walks and six strikeouts.

-The Dodgers have lost six of their last seven games at Cheney Stadium and are 5-11 over their last 16 games against the Rainiers.

What's Next: The Dodgers look to end their funk in Tacoma at 9:05 p.m. CT Friday at Cheney Stadium. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

