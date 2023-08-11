Rainiers Run Win Streak to 6 (2nd Time in '23)

August 11, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (59-52, 22-14) took a 3-0 series lead as they beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers (72-37, 22-14) 4-3 on Thursday at Cheney Stadium. The Rainiers have won six straight, tying their longest streak of the year (7/26-8/1), and are continuing a strong start to August with a 7-2 record (won eight straight at home, won 12 of 14 overall).

Tacoma struck first, with Taylor Trammell coming around to score in the fourth inning. The left-handed hitter drew a walk, proceeded to steal both second and third base, then scored on a throwing error to put the Rainiers up 1-0. Trammell, with 11 swiped bags this year, now has double-digit steals in all of his professional seasons.

Adam Engel added to the lead in the fifth inning with a moon shot out to left field, his 10th with Tacoma, to extend the Rainiers lead to two runs. Prior to this season, Engel had never hit 10 or more blasts with one team in a season.

OKC tied it back up in the sixth inning as Ryan Ward hit a four bagger of his own, driving in Michael Busch (BB). Busch scored his 71st run of the Triple-A season, which is top-10 in the PCL.

RHP Darren McCaughan, making his 78th career start for Tacoma, threw his Rainiers-best seventh quality start (6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K). The righty struck out six batters to give him 386 punch outs in his Tacoma career, which is two away from tying Ryan Franklin (1997-2001) for fourth most in franchise history.

Tacoma regained its lead in the seventh inning off of Pedro Severino's 2-RBI single with the bases loaded to score Cooper Hummel (BB) and Engel (BB). Hummel, with his second walk of the game, now has 68 free passes this season, which is already the most he has had in a season. The utility-man also stole two bases in the game to give him 25 this year (24 with Tacoma, 1 with Seattle), extending his career-high in swipes.

RHP Eduard Bazardo, in his second game with the Rainiers (acquired in trade with Baltimore on August 1), earned the win as he pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth inning (1 H, 4 K).

The Dodgers tacked on a run in the ninth inning off of a Yonny Hernandez solo shot, but could not complete a rally as Riley O'Brien earned his ninth save of the season. Prior to this season, O'Brien had never recorded a save, but now has the most saves on the Tacoma active roster.

The Rainiers continue their weeklong series against the Triple-A Dodgers on Friday, with first pitched scheduled for 7:05 PT. LHP Kyle Hart will make his first start since coming off the paternity list, while RHP Gavin Stone is scheduled to be on the mound for Oklahoma City.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.