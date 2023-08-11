Game Times Changed for Space Cowboys Upcoming Two-Week Homestand

SUGAR LAND, TX - In an effort to combat the sustained record heat wave in the greater Houston area, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys have announced game time changes for eight of their upcoming 12 games at Constellation Field between Tuesday, August 15 and Sunday, August 27.

Below are the new game times for the following days:

Tuesday, August 15 at 7:05 pm

Wednesday, August 16 at 7:05 pm

Thursday, August 17 at 7:05 pm

Saturday, August 19 at 7:05 pm

Tuesday, August 22 at 7:05 pm

Wednesday, August 23 at 7:05 pm

Thursday, August 24 at 7:05 pm

Saturday, August 26 at 7:05 pm

"For the safety of our fans, players and staff, moving these game times back is the best decision for everyone," said Space Cowboys General Manager Tyler Stamm. "Moving back the start time for these games a half hour helps get out of the heat of the day and lets us provide the most comfortable and enjoyable experience for our fans."

Game times for Friday, August 18 and Friday, August 25 will both remain at 7:05 pm, and both Sunday, August 20 and Sunday, August 25 will remain at 6:05 pm. For details on promotions, tickets and game times, fans can visit SLSpaceCowboys.com.

