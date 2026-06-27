Rain-Shortened Game Ends in West Virginia Win

Published on June 26, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears began their second home series against the Trenton Thunder with a victory after Friday night's rain-shortened game.

The Black Bears got off to a strong start in the first inning when right fielder Isaac Wachsmann hit a two-run home run, scoring Kahanu Martinez to give West Virginia an early lead.

West Virginia maintained its advantage through the next two innings, holding Trenton scoreless. Starter Tazwell Butler kept the Thunder off the bags with five strikeouts through his first four innings on the mound.

The Black Bears extended their lead in the fourth when Sam Miller hit a double and later scored on a line-drive single from Marcus Bradshaw. West Virginia closed the inning ahead by three.

The Thunder scored their lone run in the top of the fifth with an RBI double that plated first baseman Augie Lopez, cutting the Black Bears' lead to 3-1.

As heavy rain began to blanket the area, the game entered a weather delay with one out left in the bottom of the fifth. The game was officially called a complete game in favor of the Bears due to inclement weather after 4.5 innings.

Taz Butler picked up his third win of the season as he improved to 1.53 ERA with six strikeouts through 5.0 innings pitched. With his first-frame bomb, Isaac Wachsmann became the MLB Draft League home run leader with four on the season.

West Virginia looks to take the series in Saturday's matchup against Trenton for Bark in the Park presented by Pampered 4 Paws. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.