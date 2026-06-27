Spikes Stick with Scrappers, But Early Work the Difference in 3-2 Defeat

Published on June 26, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - The State College Spikes' pitching staff put together eight scoreless innings on Friday night, but the first one saw the Mahoning Valley Scrappers score three runs, enough to give them a 3-2 decision at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Caleb Ruter (1-0) shook off the crooked number early to log three innings on the hill, followed by a combined eight strikeouts to two walks over six frames for Kyler Heyne, Keegan O'Hearn, Garrett Shearer and Cale Willson combined.

Heyne, who has now posted 5 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings, allowed no hits and two walks while striking out one batter over two innings. O'Hearn then blazed his fastball between 96- and 98-mile hour for a pair of strikeouts in a two-hit sixth.

Shearer posted three strikeouts and gave up just two hits over two innings before Willson, the MLB Draft League's saves leader this season with five, struck out two batters in a one-hit ninth to keep the Spikes (10-11) within striking distance.

State College responded to the Scrappers' (10-12) early flurry with two runs on Ty Hamilton's double in the second, but could not bring in the tying run despite putting four runners in scoring position.

Alex Mendoza Jr., Hamilton's soon-to-be teammate at Kansas State, went 2-for-4 with a double to help lead the Spikes' offensive charge.

Mahoning Valley starter Hunter Watson allowed both Spikes runs over a total of four innings before giving way to Logan Spivey and Samuel Round (1-0) for an inning apiece, with Round getting credit for the win.

Chris Billingsley (3) locked up the victory for Mahoning Valley with six strikeouts over three innings of work. Billingsley allowed two hits and a walk to earn the save.

The Spikes will meet the Scrappers on Saturday night at 6:35 p.m. to continue their series. State College will now turn to right-hander Cal Culpepper (0-0) to make the start on the mound in his second outing with the club. Mahoning Valley is slated to send right-hander Ciaran Caughey (1-0) to the hill.

Fans are encouraged to get to the ballpark early, with gates opening to the public at 5:30 p.m. and earlier for Season Ticket holders and groups. The first 500 fans will receive a Spikes Team Poster Giveaway presented by Fullington Bus Company, and all fans can get their posters or other items signed at the Team Autograph Session, featuring nearly the entire Spikes squad signing on the concourse from approximately 5:30 to 6:00 p.m.

After the game, the skies will light up with a spectacular FIREWORKS show that will light up the skies over Happy Valley on a Super Saturday presented by the PA Lottery and Pop 93.3.

Plus, after the game, it's another edition of Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health.

The weekend series against the Scrappers concludes on a Sunday Funday presented by Big Froggy 101, featuring a Pre-Game Catch on the Field from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m., the first 250 kids eating for free with a voucher for a hot dog, chips and soda, and a happy hour featuring Half-Price 16 oz. Hard Seltzers, Sun Cruiser Iced Tea Vodka & Dogfish Head Blood Orange & Mango Vodka Crush from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

In addition, the Spikes and PSECU will team up to present the check representing the contribution to Children's Miracle Network at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital from Six-Seven Night on June 7 during Sunday's game.

It's also an Ike's Kids Club FREE Game, with free admission to the game for kids 12 and under who are members of Ike's Kids Club. For more information on how to join Ike's Kids Club, visit StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Sunday's game will also feature Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health.

Tickets for Saturday and Sunday, along with every remaining home game on the 20th Anniversary Season schedule, are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 10 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2026 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game against the Scrappers on Saturday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.