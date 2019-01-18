Railroaders Snag Rookie of the Year

CLEBURNE, Texas - The Cleburne Railroaders announced Friday the signing of rookie outfielder Kenny Meimerstorf (pronounced MIME-er-storf).

Meimerstorf, 24, entered professional baseball with a bang in 2018, winning Pacific Association Rookie of the Year while playing for the Sonoma Stompers. The native of Las Vegas finished second in the league with 23 home runs and 74 RBI in 78 games played, adding 15 doubles to produce a .283 batting average. He homered in eight of his first 20 games, helping the Stompers to the best record in the Pacific Association and an eventual runner-up finish in the league playoffs.

"Kenny is a young kid who really impressed us with what he did in the Pacific Association last year," manager Brent Clevlen said. "He came into his own as a power hitter and will have an opportunity in Cleburne to compete for a corner outfield spot or potentially at designated hitter. We think he's more than capable of reaching affiliated baseball with his skill set."

The 6'0, 200-pounder was a highly touted recruit out of traditional baseball powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School, where he launched 41 home runs and was recognized as a Second Team High School All-American. Meimerstorf was selected in the 40th round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers, but elected not to sign and instead began his collegiate career at the University of Arizona. After playing 39 games for the Wildcats, Meimerstorf transferred to the College of Southern Nevada, where he posted a strong .282 average with 14 doubles and four home runs as a sophomore.

Meimerstorf spent his final two seasons at Florida International, where he began to show flashes of the power that manifested with the Stompers. As a junior, he produced a .278 average with 10 doubles and five home runs, and then improved upon all of those numbers in his final collegiate campaign the following season. Over the course of 57 games, the right-handed hitter swung the bat to the tune of a .324 average, pounding 14 doubles and eight home runs. Perhaps most impressively, Meimerstorf struck out only 36 times in 219 at-bats.

In addition to his prowess with the bat, Meimerstorf has proven an efficient baserunner, swiping 19 bases in 26 tries at the college level and five bases in seven attempts while with Sonoma.

