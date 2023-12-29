Railroaders Head into New Year with Impressive Start to 2024 Roster

December 29, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release







CLEBURNE, Texas - The Cleburne Railroaders have embarked on an impressive roster-building spree, securing a series of impactful signings and re-signings, setting the stage for an exhilarating 2024 season as they head into the New Year.

The recent signings include standouts Cory Wills and Dusty Stroup, bolstering the Railroaders' lineup with a blend of talent and proven success. Cory Wills, recognized for leading in saves, and Dusty Stroup, an all around leader with his bats, symbolize the team's commitment to excellence.

Joining them are Cito Culver and Trey Hair, adding versatility and depth from the Tri-City ValleyCats to amplify the Railroaders' performance on the field.

Jaylen Hubbard, Ron Washington Jr., and Justin Kleinsorge from the Grand Junction Jacks, Austin Bernard from the Missoula Paddleheads, and Payton Robertson from the NoCo Owlz, further reinforce the Railroaders' formidable lineup. Their diverse skill sets and accolades on the field strengthen the team's foundation for a successful season ahead.

In addition to these exciting signings, the re-signing of Hill Alexander, Blaze Brothers, Jonathan Tripp, Michael Krauza, and Ryan Hernandez brings back valuable experience and talent to the Cleburne Railroaders. Their return is poised to further enhance the team's cohesion and performance on the field.

The Cleburne Railroaders' 2024 lineup is poised to create fireworks on the field, with a talented and cohesive team eager to compete at the highest level. Leading the charge is new manager, Pete Incaviglia, and coaching staff, Rudy Jaramillo and Brooks Carey. The organization remains committed to providing fans and the community with an enthralling baseball experience.

The season kicks off with Opening Day on May 9th at La Moderna Field and season ticket plans are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from December 29, 2023

Railroaders Head into New Year with Impressive Start to 2024 Roster - Cleburne Railroaders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.