RailRiders University Announces Lecture Series

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are pleased to announce a free, six-part lecture series for parents of players registered for the upcoming Winter Camps at PNC Field. RailRiders University is presented by Geisinger, who is proud to offer its expertise for these informative sessions in the home clubhouse at PNC Field.

Each educational lecture will begin at 6 p.m. and last one hour. The dates, topics and Geisinger expert are:

- Jan. 7, 2019 - Elbow Health - Dr. Chris Grandizio, Hand and Upper Extremity Orthopaedic Surgeon

- Jan. 14, 2019 - Shoulder Health - Dr. Justin Tunis, Sports Medicine Physician; and Dr. Hans Olsen, Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Surgeon

- Jan. 21, 2019 - Core Stability - Geisinger's Sports Medicine Team (Certified Athletic Trainers and Physicians)

- Jan. 28, 2019 - Hip Health - Dr. Mark Seeley, Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon

- Feb. 4, 2019 - Sports Nutrition - Geisinger Surgeons and Athletic Trainers

- Feb. 11, 2019 - Knee Health - Geisinger's Sports Medicine Team (Certified Athletic Trainers and Physicians)

"The Winter Camps with RailRiders University are a unique opportunity for young athletes to train where the pros train. As a parent, I understand the importance of keeping our children active, healthy and safe - especially when playing sports. These topics are created specifically for caregivers, so our players can be at their best as we cheer them on from the sidelines," said Michael Suk, M.D., chief physician officer and chair of the Geisinger Musculoskeletal Institute.

Parents and caregivers can learn simple prevention tips from Geisinger's highly trained orthopaedics team, including specialists in hand/elbow injuries, shoulder injuries, pediatric hip injuries and knee injuries.

"Our fellowship-trained specialists are coming to you to provide tips to keep your kids active and healthy," Dr. Suk said.

Space for the Winter Camp sessions is available. Russ Canzler will lead the hitting sessions along with Joe and Jake McCarthy while Matt Wotherspoon and Max Kranick will lead the pitching clinics. RailRiders coach Doug Davis and John Kranick will also help instruct the 2019 Winter Camps.

For more information, visit the RailRiders University page at swbrailriders.com. To register, contact Robby Judge by calling (570) 558-4612 or via email at rjudge@swbrailriders.com.

