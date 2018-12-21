Monroe County Receives $550,000 Grant from Empire State Development for Frontier Field Upgrades

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo and Rochester Red Wings President/CEO/COO Naomi Silver today announced Empire State Development awarded Monroe County a $550,000 grant for significant upgrades to Frontier Field. Planned improvements are centered on increasing the fan experience and include a new 360 degree concourse, kids area, beer and wine garden and an expanded party space, among others.

"When we invest in Frontier Field, we are really investing in our history, economy, local families and future," said Dinolfo. "Not only are the Red Wings and Frontier Field part of the heart and soul of Monroe County, they contribute to our quality of life and assist our efforts to grow more jobs and support stronger families here. I thank Empire State Development for their investment and Naomi Silver for her partnership, and I look forward to working together to ensure that Frontier Field remains a first-rate community facility for many years to come."

"The Red Wings are very grateful to Empire State Development for the funding which will allow us to begin the process of revitalizing Frontier Field," said Silver. "This money will go towards needed upgrades for an enhanced experience, helping to bring some modern amenities that are commonly seen in new stadiums around the country. I'd specifically like to thank Vincent Esposito, Director of the Finger Lakes Region of Empire State Development for his efforts, as well as Monroe County, for their support in obtaining this much needed funding.

Empire State Development's grant will fund a portion of the planned renovations, which are estimated to cost approximately $2.5 million. The team and County are seeking additional state investment to fund the remaining balance of the total project cost.

Project plans consist of several fan-based upgrades including a 2,200 square foot designated kids area behind the right field scoreboard. It will include playground equipment and an open area with sports surface material for children to play. A new 360 degree concourse will allow fans to walk from the left field patio to the right field pedestrian bridge, giving them complete access around the stadium. A 5,000 square foot party pavilion will be built to provide space for events as well as a left field picnic area meant as seating with a view of the field and concerts. Other plans include ticket office improvements, a left field berm for additional lawn seating, raising the scoreboard and ad boards, adding outfield restrooms behind the right field scoreboard, as well as shade and rain protection above the home plate entrance.

In addition to pursing this $2.5 million fan experience enhancement project, Monroe County has also authorized the expenditure of $4.35 million in past capital improvements and $950,000 in current capital improvements for Frontier Field, including core and shell, structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and site work.

