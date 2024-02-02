RailRiders set 2024 ballpark policies and safety enhancements

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have set their ballpark policies and safety guidelines for the 2024 season. The RailRiders will host 75 games at PNC Field this season, beginning on April 2 against the Syracuse Mets.

"Fan safety is thoroughly important to providing a great experience at PNC Field," stated Katie Beekman, the RailRiders General Manager. "We want everyone who comes to the ballpark to enjoy their time here and our policies are in place to help do our best to fulfill that goal. Fans in the stands must still be attentive at all times and these measures will provide security while also not distracting or detracting from the enjoyment of the game."

Key policies and updates are listed below. Additional policies and regulations are in place for the 2024 season. Please visit the Ballpark Rules section at swbrailriders.com for a complete list and more information.

BAG POLICY

Bags measuring 16 inches by nine inches by seven inches are permitted at PNC Field but are subject to a security check. Clear bags will be permitted at PNC Field in 2024, including clear backpacks. Fans may bring also medical bags and diaper bags of any size into the ballpark this season.

CASHLESS POINTS OF SALE

PNC Field will once again be a fully cashless facility in 2024. This includes all aspects of operation at the ballpark, including parking, ticketing, the SWB Team Store and the concession stands and bars. PNC Field will accept credit and debit cards. Concessions and merchandise stands also accept Apple Pay and Google Pay. Gift Cards can be purchased with cash or credit at the SWB Team Store and can be used within the store or at concession stands and portables around the ballpark.

ENTRY & EXIT/ TICKETING

RailRiders tickets are digital. Digital tickets must be shown to ballpark personnel upon request. Anyone who does not have a valid ticket will be removed from PNC Field immediately. A ticket grants access to public areas of PNC Field.

Children aged two and under do not need a ticket

Ballpark re-entry is permitted.

PNC Field closes to the public 30 minutes after the final out, pending fireworks or special events after the game concludes.

FAN CONDUCT

Anyone using obscene language or engaging in conduct offensive to those around them will be asked by SWB RailRiders personnel to cease the conduct. If the problem persists, appropriate action will be taken, including but not limited to removal from the ballpark and fines.

Anyone drinking alcohol under the legal age, using illegal drugs, or breaking any other laws will be subject to immediate removal from PNC Field and will be reported to proper authorities.

Any guest perceived to be in an intoxicated or impaired state may be denied admission.

Season Ticket Members will be held responsible for inappropriate conduct by individuals using their tickets.

NETTING ENHANCEMENTS

The RailRiders are installing expanded netting for the 2024 season. This expansion will replace the current protective netting and will enhance safety from foul pole to foul pole. All Minor League Baseball teams must be in compliance with this initiative set by Major League Baseball by the start of the 2025 season and the RailRiders have worked to have this infrastructure upgrade in place for the start of the new season.

PARKING & TAILGATING

PNC Field parking lots open two hours prior to first pitch and General Parking is $7 per vehicle in 2024. No vehicles are allowed to remain in PNC Field parking lot grounds overnight. Those vehicles will be subject to towing at the vehicle owner's expense.

Tailgating is allowed only in designated areas of the PNC Field parking lot. Only one parking space per vehicle is allowed.

PET POLICY

No pets will be allowed entry into PNC Field, except service animals and during specific events that have been designated as pet-friendly by SWB RailRiders management. On designated pet-friendly nights, pet owners must sign a waiver and are subject to seating restrictions.

SMOKING POLICY

PNC Field is a smoke-free facility. Designated smoking areas are available in three spots around PNC Field by exit points. Vaping is not permitted at PNC Field, except in designated smoking areas.

Opening Day is March 29 in Buffalo and the home schedule starts Tuesday, April 2, at 6:35 P.M. Season tickets, mini plans and the flex plan are all available now. For more information on any of these policies or to purchase tickets for the 2024 season, contact the RailRiders front office at (570) 969-BALL or visit swbrailriders.com.

