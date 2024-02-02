Washington Nationals Re-Sign Travis Blankenhorn

ROCHESTER, NY - The Washington Nationals have announced the signing of INF/OF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN to a Minor League contract. Blankenhorn, 27, was voted 2023 team MVP for his performance with Rochester, where he played in 108 games before finishing the season with Washington. The eight-year veteran is a non-roster invitee to Nationals' Spring Training in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Blankenhorn hit .262 (103-for-393), with 27 doubles and two triples, while leading the team with 23 home runs, 75 RBI, and 51 walks before his promotion (9/1). The lefty's 23 home runs on the season was a career-high and is tied for most by a Rochester left-handed batter since Red Wings' Hall of Famer GARRETT JONES hit the same number in 2008.

The Pennsylvania native returns to the Nationals organization after finishing the 2023 season at the Big League level. Blankenhorn played in 10 games for Washington last year, hitting .161 (5-for-31), with a home run, one RBI, and six walks. The Pottsville Area High School alum reached base three times (1-for-2, HR, two BB) in his Washington debut on 9/1 and was the 13th player to homer in their Nationals debut (2005-pres.).

Blankenhorn was the fifth pick in the third round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins, where he eventually made his Major League debut in 2020. The power-hitting lefty also spent time with the New York Mets in 2021 and 2022.

The Washington Nationals begin Spring Training as pitchers and catchers report on Wednesday, February 14, while the first full-squad workout is set for Tuesday, February 20. Blankenhorn will be joined by 2023 teammates DARREN BAKER, BRADY LINDSLY, and JOE LA SORSA, who also received non-rostered invitations to Major League Spring Training.

