RailCats Sign Returner and Rookie

November 5, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The first step to the 2025 season was made late last week with RailCats Manager Lamarr Rogers adding two players to the roster. The 25-year-old infielder, Howard Rodriguez and rookie southpaw, Grant Umberber.

Rodriguez first joined the RailCats for their trip up to Winnipeg in June, for the three-games against the Goldeyes, Rodriguez would start at shortstop for the RailCats. In game two, the Shawnee State graduate lined a single for his first professional hit that turned into his first RBI. The next day Rodriguez would crush his first career on the first pitch of the game off Zac Reininger. The Florida native would appear in 33 games in 2024, he would collect five doubles, seven stolen bases, and three three-hit games.

Grant Umberger is a 6-4, 230-pound left-hander from Chester Springs, Pennsylvania. Umberger started his college baseball career in Blacksburg, Virginia pitching for the Virginia Tech Hokies. This past year, he transferred to Toledo and posted impressive numbers for the Rockets. In 15 starts, Umberger logged 75.2 innings, struck out 80 hitters, and held opposing batters to a .243 average. His 3.81 ERA was the best amongst qualifying pitchers. The 23-year-old graduated and went to the MLB Draft League to join the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. There he continued to impress with a 3.77 earned run average, 52 strikeouts, and no home runs allowed in 43.0 innings.

The Gary SouthShore RailCats will kick off their 2025 season on May 9 in Milwaukee against the Milkmen, and the Home Opener will be on Tuesday, May 13 against the Cleburne Railroaders. Tickets can be purchased by clicking the link, and don't forget to follow the RailCats on Facebook, X, and Instagram for updates.

