RailCats Add to Position Player Category

November 10, 2024 - American Association (AA)

(Gary, IN) RailCats Manager Lamarr Rogers signs two new players to the roster that both spent time in the Frontier League a season ago. Jake Allgeyer, who made his professional debut last year with the Joliet Slammers, and Ethan Lopez, an infielder from the Windy City ThunderBolts.

Jake Allgeyer is a 22-year-old switch-hitting infielder from Channahon, Illinois. Allgeyer started his college career at Spoon River Community College where he shattered plenty of season and career records. With the video game type numbers, Allgeyer transferred to Western Illinois, he played in all 52 games and put together a .310 average, and led the team in home runs and RBIs. The Illinois native transferred one more time to Southern Illinois where he posted a career-high in home runs and OPS. After graduation, Allgeyer played in the MLB Draft League for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, winning a player of the week award, and made his pro debut for the Joliet Slammers. With Joliet he was featured in 16 games, hitting his first professional home run, and drove in seven runs.

"Jake is another highly evaluated player out of the MLBD in 2024." Lamarr Rogers said. "He can play multiple INF positions as well as the OF. He'll compete for a roster spot in mini-camp."

Ethan Lopez is 27-years-old and calls California home. Lopez attended the University of Hawaii and was named to Second Team All-Big West as a third baseman. In the four years as a Rainbow Warrior, Lopez played in 135 games, hit at an average of .256, hit 13 home runs, and drove in 79 runs. After a brief stint in the Pecos League, the infielder joined the Rocky Mountain Vibes in the Pioneer League. In that time with the Vibes, Lopez was teammates with 2023 RailCats players, Gio Diaz and Peyton Long. In his last year with the Vibes, Lopez had a .344 average, 12 home runs, and 66 RBIs. This past season Lopez went from the Pioneer League to the Frontier League, Lopez joined the ThunderBolts with 2005 World Series Champion, Bobby Jenks as his manager.

"Ethan has shown an ability to get on base and drive in runs during his four years of professional baseball." Rogers said. "His ability to play multiple INF positions as well as the OF also comes as a welcomed benefit."

The Gary SouthShore RailCats will kickoff their 2025 season on May 9th in Milwaukee against the Milkmen, and the home opener will be on Tuesday, May 13th against the Cleburne Railroaders. Tickets can be purchased by clicking the link, and don't forget to follow the RailCats on Facebook, X, and Instagram for updates.

