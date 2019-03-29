Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (25-23-4) vs Ice Flyers (25-22-4) - 7:05 PM

March 29, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(25-23-4), 8th SPHL, 54 Pts

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS

(25-22-5), T-6th SPHL, 55 Pts

Friday - 7:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Steven Hoshaw| Linesmen: Derek Howard, Matthew Pettigrew

LAST TIME OUT: Colin Murray scored twice, Colton Wolter and Adrian Carbonara had two assists and Henry Dill made 28 saves as the Rail Yard Dawgs took out the Fayetteville Marksmen, 5-3, Saturday night at Berglund Center. The game took place in front of a crowd of 6,383, the largest in franchise history.

LOG JAM: The Rail Yard Dawgs enter the weekend in eighth place in the ten-team SPHL but they sit just two points out of fifth. Pensacola, their opponent for the next two games, is tied for sixth with Macon and both teams are just one point clear of the Rail Yard Dawgs. Pending the result of the Dawgs' game against the Ice Flyers, Macon's game against Knoxville and Fayetteville's game in Birmingham, Roanoke could be as high as fifth heading into Saturday. Thanks to the SPHL's Challenge Round playoff format, there is not much difference between finishing fifth and eighth. Those four teams are all eligible to be selected as a first round opponent by the top three seeds.

WELCOME IN: Roanoke added rookie forward Josh Nenadal to its roster on an amateur tryout contract on Wednesday. Nenadal joins the Rail Yard Dawgs following the conclusion of his NCAA career at Oswego State. He transferred there after playing his first three collegiate seasons at Lake Superior State University. During his only season at Oswego, the forward netted nine goals with nine assists over 27 games.

PACK THE HOUSE: The Rail Yard Dawgs set a franchise attendance record on Saturday night as 6,383 fans were on hand to watch the Dawgs beat the Fayetteville Marksmen, 5-3. It eclipsed the previous high attendance of 6,301, set on February 2. Roanoke is averaging 3,493 fans per game, up from the 2017-18 season when it averaged 3,360.

RECORDS MAY FALL: With four games remaining the season, Jeff Jones is two goals away and Colin Murray three away from matching Steve Mele's single-season record of 22. Murray is also on the heels of Mele's franchise-record goal total- he has 40 to Mele's 45.

ON THE OTHER SIDE: Pensacola enters Friday's game fresh off having a five-game winning streak and an 11-game point streak snapped. The Ice Flyers fell to the Huntsville Havoc, 5-2, on Tuesday night in Alabama. In their last 18 games the Ice Flyers are 15-2-1. Roanoke is responsible for the one OT loss- the Dawgs beat Pensacola, 4-3, in a shootout on March 8. In its only other meeting with the Ice Flyers this season, Roanoke was shut out, 5-0, on March 9.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs play their final regular season home game on Saturday night at home against the Ice Flyers. Puck drop for Fan Appreciation Night is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Berglund Center.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.