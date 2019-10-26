Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (1-1-1) vs Marksmen (2-0-1) - 7:05 PM

October 26, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(1-1-1), T-4th SPHL, 3 Pts

FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN

(2-0-1), 1st SPHL, 5 Pts

Saturday - 7:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referees: Nolan Bloyer| Linesmen: Corey Fossa, Joseph Johnson

LAST TIME OUT: CJ Stubbs scored twice including the game-winner in the shootout, Stephen Klein made 31 saves on 34 shots and the Rail Yard Dawgs dropped the Macon Mayhem in a shootout, 4-3, Friday night at the Macon Centreplex.

REINFORCEMENTS: Roanoke got some help on the blue line on Saturday when it signed defenseman Jake Schultz. Schultz was a training camp signee for the Dawgs but opened the season with the Wheeling Nailers in the ECHL. He had played two games for Wheeling and had 14 penalty minutes and two fighting majors. Schultz split last season between the Quad City Storm, Evansville Thunderbolts and in the ECHL with Wheeling. Chris Ordoobadi was placed on waivers to make room for Schultz on the roster.

STRONG DEBUT: Shayne Morrissey made his Rail Yard Dawgs debut on Friday night and made a mark with a goal in the second period. Morrissey finished second in the SPHL with 27 goals in 45 games with the Evansville Thunderbolts during the 2018-19 season.

THIS IS 400: Rail Yard Dawgs defenseman Joe Sova played in his 400th professional game on Friday night in Macon. Sova made his professional debut in 2010-11 with the AHL's Albany Devils and in his career has played 48 AHL games, 247 ECHL games and 105 SPHL games. He's appeared for 13 different teams and 49 of his 400 pro games have come with the Rail Yard Dawgs.

HOME SWEET HOME: Saturday is the first home game of the Rail Yard Dawgs' season. Roanoke's average home attendance has increased in each of the three previous seasons, from 3,136 in 2016-17 to 3,360 in 2017-18 to 3,498 in 2018-19. Roanoke finished fifth in the league in attendance last season and went 16-11-1 in its 28 home games.

ONE TO REMEMBER: CJ Stubbs' third period goal gave the Rail Yard Dawgs a 3-2 lead and was his first as a professional. He also netted the game-winner in the shootout. The rookie out of Morrisville State College where he netted 15 goals with 16 assists during his senior year in 2018-19.

A, A, A, A AND C: Dawgs coach Dan Bremner named his captain and alternate captains earlier this week. Chris Lijdsman and Brant Sherwood will wear A's for road games while Joe Sova and Jeff Jones will be alternates for home games. Travis Armstrong was named team captain, the third in franchise history. He joins former Dawgs Nick Schneider (2016-18) and Steve Mele (2018-19) on the list of those who have worn the C. .

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will take on the Knoxville Ice Bears in a home and home set next weekend beginning on Friday night in Knoxville. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 PM at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.