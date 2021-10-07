Rafters to Host 2022 Northwoods League All Star Game

The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters will host the 2022 Northwoods League All-Star Game at Witter Field. The Rafters have hosted the All-Star Game on two separate occasions in 2011 and 2015, both resulting in sellout crowds. The festivities will include a Home Run Challenge, and the dates and event itinerary will be made available in conjunction with the 2022 Northwoods League schedule release.

As was the case in 2011 and 2015, Rafters season ticket package holders will receive first rights to purchase tickets for the 2022 All-Star Game and the Home Run Challenge prior to single game tickets going on sale to the general public. Full-Season Home Plate Club, Full-Season Solarus Founders Club, and Full-Season Bleacher ticket holders will receive first priority for seating. All remaining partial ticket package holders will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis through the exclusive purchasing window prior to Thursday, April 21st.

All-Star Game and Home Run Challenge tickets for package holders will include all customary benefits in the price for each offering. Pricing is as follows:

Accounting Plus Home Plate Club 4-Top Table - $165/table

Solarus Founders Club Seat - $25/person

9 Game Package Seat - $15/person

4 Game Package Seat - $15/person

Full-Season Bleacher Seat - $8/person

Ticket package holders will have the option of purchasing any allotment of tickets to both events they desire, however, there are no guarantees on specific seating locations for the event beyond the full-season seat requests.

Rafters ticket packages are on sale now! We have packages of four, nine, eighteen, or all thirty-six games with all-you-can-eat ballpark food. Buy now, enjoy later! For questions, call 715-424-5400 or stop by the Rafthouse at 521 Lincoln Street, Monday-Thursday from 9am-4pm.

