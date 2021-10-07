Loggers Welcome Madison Weiss to the Front Office

La Crosse, Wis - The La Crosse Loggers Baseball Club announced today the addition of Madison Weiss to the Front Office as the Director of Premium Sales for the upcoming 2022 season. Â Weiss joined the team in February of 2021 as an intern that oversaw the Loggers hospitality areas this past summer at Copeland Park & Events Center.

This past season saw a return to group outings at the Lumberyard once again following the pandemic in 2020. Â Loggers General Manager Ben Kapanke added, "We are so excited to have Maddie join our team.Â She did an incredible job last year in bringing back and leading our group areas at the ballpark.Â Her dedication to our corporate partners was outstanding and couldn't be more proud of the work she did this past season!"

Previously, Weiss spent the 2020-21 academic year as the Graduate Assistant for Athletic Events at nearby Viterbo University, overseeing the execution of home events for 19 varsity sports. Prior to moving to La Crosse, Weiss worked for Butler University as the Marketing Assistant in the athletic department for the 2019-20 academic year. While at Butler, she oversaw the marketing and promotional efforts for men's soccer, women's soccer, women's basketball, and baseball, while working closely with the ticketing department and student groups.

She is currently working towards her Master's of Business Administration (MBA) at Viterbo University and will graduate in summer of 2022. Weiss graduated from the University of Indianapolis (UIndy) in May of 2019 with a B.S. in Sport Management and a minor in Business Administration.

"I'd like to thank Dan and Ruth Kapanke, Chris Goodell, and Ben Kapanke for the opportunity to work with the team during the 2021 season, and I am excited to stay on board for 20th season of Loggers baseball next year. I enjoyed working with our corporate partners during my time as an intern, and am excited to continue growing our hospitality areas and premium outings," said Weiss.

The Loggers will celebrate their 20th Season of baseball at the Lumberyard around Memorial Day in 2022.Â The Northwoods League Schedule will be released later this fall. For more information go to LaCrosseLoggers.com.

