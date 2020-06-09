Rafters to Hold National Anthem Auditions

June 9, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters have announced the dates for auditions to perform the National Anthem during the 2020 season. Each season, the Rafters bring in local singers, musicians, and musical groups to perform the National Anthem prior to each Rafters home game. This year there will be two chances to audition, with the first coming Saturday, June 20th from 11:00 amÃ¢=80=9012:00 pm. If you are unable to make the first date, another audition will be held on Tuesday, June 23rd from 5:00Ã¢=80=906:00 pm.

Anyone interested in applying to sing or play the National Anthem should send the following to Hannah Jurgens at [email protected]:

1) Indicate which of the two audition dates you will be attending

2) Your name, address, and phone number.

3) Indicate whether you are applying as an individual, or part of a musical group. If part of a group, please provide the number of people in the group, as well as individual names.

Social distancing practices will be put in place upon arrival. Rafters staff members will be wearing masks and those who attend the auditions are encouraged to wear a mask.

For more information on the different ticket packages visit Raftersbaseball.com or call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400. The Rafters front office at Witter Field is open Monday-Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.