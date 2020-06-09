Single Game Tickets Go on Sale June 10 at 8am

The general public can get single game tickets in the Fizzly Bleachers starting Wednesday, June 10 at 8am.

Single game Fireside Office Solutions Tailgate Area tickets (all inclusive food and beverage) go on sale Friday, June 12 at 8am

If you signed up for the PRIORITY LIST, you get 24 hours of early access before general public to both sets of tickets.

If would like to book a group outing, please call our office at 701-557-7600.

Reserved bleacher and box seats are available in pairs, with unavailable seats "held for social distance" in between each pair. If you're purchasing for your party of 2,4, 5 or 6, etc., pick your seats, as usual, acknowledging that there will be two seats unavailable between each pair you select. When you arrive and get to your seats, if you desire to scooch together with those in your party using the seats between your pairs that were held for social distance, you are welcome to, as long as your party does not exceed 10 total and you do not use seats held for spacing between another party. Fireside Tailgate ticket is first-come, first-serve group-style seating.)

All single game tickets increase by $2 on the day of the game, excluding Fireside Tailgate Tickets.

