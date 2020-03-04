Rafters Sign UNLV Teammates to Roster

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids are excited to announce two UNLV Rebels have been added to the 2020 roster, Alex Sardina and Austin Kryszczuk.

Sardina is a freshman infielder out of Santa Ana, California. Three weekends into the college baseball season, Sardina has nine hits in 34 at-bats. On Sunday, versus Creighton, Sardina doubled in a run in the seventh for his first career RBI.

At Foothill High School, Sardina excelled in Orange County, hitting .421 with 40 hits and one home run. Honors for Alex Sardina included a 2019 All-CIF Division I Southern Section First Team selection and an Orange County Register 2019 All-Orange County pick.

Kryszczuk is a freshman infielder and corner outfielder from Las Vegas, where he starred from a young age. In 2014, Kryszczuk played for his father, Bob, on the Mountain Ridge Little League team that reached the U.S. Championship of the Little League World Series. This year, Kryszczuk has kicked off his college baseball career on the right foot. On Sunday, Kryszczuk clobbered two home runs to lead the Rebels to a 12-3 win versus Creighton. In eight games played, Kryszczuk has a .300 batting average and 6 RBIs for his hometown university. At Centennial High School, Kryszczuk was an All-State performer for three years. In his senior season, he hit .436 with eight home runs.

"[Sardina and Kryszczuk] are going to be really good college baseball players." UNLV Head Coach Stan Stolte said. "They both are in the starting lineup most of the time. I couldn't be more pleased with them both on and off the field."

