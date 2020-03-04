Dock Spiders Add Four from Big Ten

March 4, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release





FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are excited to announce the signings of four Big Ten players. Alex Vera (Illinois), Brayden Frazier (Iowa), Drew Stahl (Minnesota), and Sam Link (Iowa) will all be joining the Dock Spiders' squad this summer.

Vera, a freshman southpaw, is entering his first season with the Illini. Vera came to Illinois ranked as the No. 7 left-handed pitcher in the state of Illinois. He posted a 6-2 record with a 2.64 ERA in his Senior year at Joliet Catholic High School.

Brayden, a redshirt freshman, is entering his second season after transitioning to catcher last fall. He came in ranked the No. 6 player in the whole state of Iowa for the 2018 class. He holds the school record for most career doubles (51) at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High.

Stahl, a 6'0" freshman from the University of Minnesota, plays both shortstop and second base. In High School he was a three year starter at shortstop and received the honor of being named to the 2019 First Team All-State as a Senior.

Link is entering his first season at Iowa. As a High School Senior, he hit .464, drove in 30 runs, and stole 20 bases.

The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders have several great ticket options for our fans for the upcoming 2020 season including our Home Opener on Tuesday, May 26th. Ticket packages and group tickets are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at 920-907-9833 or by stopping by the Dock Spiders Front Office at 980 E Division St. Check out all of our ticket information any time of the day at www.dockspiders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.