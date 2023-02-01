Rafters Sign a SoCal Trio

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapid Rafters kick off their 2023 signings by adding a trio of athletes out of the University of San Diego. Drake Frize, Jack Gurevitch, and Mikiah Negrete.

Drake Frize is a rising junior who joins the Rafters out of Fullerton, California and is a right-handed pitcher for the Toreros. Drake appeared in seven of San Diego's games and made one start. He also threw 2 scoreless innings in his first college start on May 10 against California Baptist, striking out three against a single walk. Drake also threw another two innings in USD's WCC Tournament Championship win over Gonzaga on May 28.

Jack joins the Rafters from Pacific Palisades, CA and is an infielder out of Notre Dame High School. Jack batted .357 as a senior with 41 hits and earned California All-State First Team, Mission League MVP, and All-CIF honors in addition to a First Team All Mission League selection. Jack also led the Knights to a 25-9-1 record and a CIF Championship game appearance in his senior year.He additionally played for Garciaparra Baseball Group and the SoCal Giants.

Mikiah is a rising sophomore left-handed pitcher out of Oceanside, California and attended Servite High School He Threw seven complete games and posted a 1.54 ERA his senior year and Earned First Team All-Trinity League honors and was named his team's Most Valuable Pitcher as both a junior and a senior. Mikiah is also a great athlete and played water polo as well.

The Rafters will open the 2023 season against the Lakeshore Chinooks on May 29th at Witter Field. Group outings and season ticket packages are on sale now!

