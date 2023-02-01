Rockers Announce Four Returners to the 2023 Roster

Ashwaubenon, Wis.- The Green Bay Rockers are excited to announce the return of four players who spent time in Green Bay a season ago. Catcher Nainoa Cardinez (Hawaii) will join pitchers Kyle Stoddard (Missouri Southern State), Caden Capomaccio (Minnesota), and Luke Singleton (Cowley County Community College) for a second summer in Green Bay.

"It's always great to have a few returning players that can help get all of the new faces acquainted with the facility and our process," said Rockers field manager Chris Krepline. "These players have already shown us something about their performance and character and we're excited to have them for another summer in the Northwoods League."

Cardinez returns to Green Bay after coming on strong as one of the better defensive catchers in the League a season ago. He appeared in 14 games for the Rockers, posting a .244 batting average at the plate, before a wrist injury cut his season short. He will be entering his junior season at the University of Hawaii this spring. Hawaii opens their season on Friday, February 17th as they host Wright State.

Right-hander Kyle Stoddard returns to Green Bay after leading the Rockers in innings pitched and ranking second in strikeouts in 2022. He appeared in 18 games, spanning 62.1 innings while recording 58 strikeouts and two saves. He also held opponents to a .273 batting average. Following last summer he transferred to Missouri Southern State University where he will begin play when they open their season on Friday, February 3rd.

Green Bay native Caden Capomaccio will return to Capital Credit Union Park after signing a 2-year contract mid-way through the 2022 season, following his senior year of high school at Notre Dame Academy. The right-hander appeared in seven games, starting four, and tossed 16.2 innings and registered 12 strikeouts last summer. Capomaccio was ranked the No. 4 pitcher in Wisconsin by Perfect Game and enjoyed a decorated prep career that saw him earn Pitcher of the Year in his conference as a junior and First-Team All-District and WBCA Third Team All-State as a senior. He is currently a freshman at the University of Minnesota, which will begin their season February 17th against UC Santa Barbara.

Lefty Luke Singleton was another mid-season addition a year ago, inking a 2-year contract before entering his freshman season at Cowley County Community College this spring. For the rockers he started six games, tossing 23.2 innings with 14 strikeouts and posting a 3.42 ERA.

