Rafters Sign a Pair of Pitchers from the Peach State

January 11, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters







The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters welcome a pair of pitchers Tanner Chafin and Nick Torres.

Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Chafin, a right-handed pitcher at Lagrange College, is entering his senior year. During his junior campaign, Chafin made 12 appearances, all out of the bullpen, posting 2.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 innings. Perhaps the most impressive feat of Chafin's 2021 season was that he ended the season throwing 9 scoreless innings over his last five appearances. Rafters fans may remember Chafin for his unique throwing motion as he was the only pitcher that didn't throw over the top.

"Playing in college has taught me to stay positive and in the moment in any situation throughout the game," said Chafin. "I feel the fans of the Rafters do a great job in helping the players keep this mindset with their support. I am very excited to have the opportunity to perform in front of such a supportive fan base."

Torres, is also entering his senior season at Long Island University. The right hander made 13 appearances out of the bullpen in 2021 totaling 18 strikeouts and a 4.60 ERA in 15.2 innings. Torres was used in a similar role in 2021 with the Rafters as he had a 4-1 record in 28.2 innings, all of which were in relief, with a 1.26 ERA and 27 strikeouts. Torres was previously one of the top pitchers out of high school in the state of Georgia.

"I played for the Rafters this past summer and enjoyed my time and the grind of playing nearly every day," said Torres. "You need to enjoy baseball to play all these games, and it's really a fun experience. I'm looking forward to coming back this year, and I'm hoping to make the All-Star Team, to support the team and fans at home this summer!"

