Growlers Return Entire Coaching Staff from 2021

January 11, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers will return all four coaches for the 2022 season. As previously announced, Field Manager Cody Piechocki returns at the helm for his 6th season. Piechocki will officially be joined by his same staff from the 2021 season.

Newly appointed Kalamazoo Valley Community College head coach Steve Bennecke will return as the Growlers hitting coach. Bennecke took over head coaching duties at KVCC this fall after Piechocki left the position. Bennecke has been a large part of the community in Kalamazoo over the years from his time coaching at Gull Lake High School and Kalamazoo Christian. 2022 will be the third season for Benencke as the Growlers hitting coach.

Pitching coach Joey Romence returns for his second season with the team. Romence is a product of Kalamazoo Central High School. Romence pitched in college spending two years at Glen Oaks Community College and another two years at Spring Arbor University. He now serves as the pitching coach at Kalamazoo Valley Community College.

Finally, assistant coach Fred Brown rounds out the staff. Brown also enters his second season with the team. Brown also has ties to KVCC where played baseball there from 1995-1997. Brown has previously coached baseball at Mid Michigan College in 2018 and 2019 before taking an assistant job at Grand Rapids Community College in 2020.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from January 11, 2022

Growlers Return Entire Coaching Staff from 2021 - Kalamazoo Growlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.